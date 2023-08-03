Xbox and Discord they started rolling out the feature of direct gameplay streaming from the console to the communication platform, currently only available to insiders registered with the Alpha Skip-Ahead, but which will soon be disseminated to everyone.
This is a very handy feature for those who use Discord, allowing you to directly start streaming gameplay to that platform directly from the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One system software.
Thanks to the direct integration of Discord within the “Party & Chat” section, it is possible to start a streaming session from here, by selecting thestream your game option and then connecting to a Discord server.
Xbox and direct streaming to Discord
You can also select various settings for customize streaming, which can be viewed from any other Discord-connected platform. Currently, the feature allows you to broadcast from Xbox, with other users being able to view from PC or mobile platforms, but it is not yet possible to stream through Xbox on Discord.
The feature is still restricted to those who are part of the alpha circuit, but after a trial period it will be made available to all Xbox users. Therefore, the integration of Discord into Xbox continues, with more features on the way.
Strangely, the option in question is not available on Playstationwhich despite having announced a strategic partnership for some time with Discord seems to be proceeding more slowly in integrating the features in question on the console.
#Xbox #Discord #streaming #gameplay #Insiders
