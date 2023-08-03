Xbox and Discord they started rolling out the feature of direct gameplay streaming from the console to the communication platform, currently only available to insiders registered with the Alpha Skip-Ahead, but which will soon be disseminated to everyone.

This is a very handy feature for those who use Discord, allowing you to directly start streaming gameplay to that platform directly from the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One system software.

Thanks to the direct integration of Discord within the “Party & Chat” section, it is possible to start a streaming session from here, by selecting thestream your game option and then connecting to a Discord server.