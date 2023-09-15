Phil Spencer appeared in a video message to sound the charge ahead of theXbox Digital Broadcast which will be broadcast on the occasion of TGS 2023 next September 21st at 11.00 am, Italian time.

We know that new Xbox Game Pass games will be announced at Tokyo Game Show 2023, and we imagine it will mostly be Japanese productions in order to involve Japanese users.

“During the broadcast we will share updates from our studios and present a very diverse line-up of games, mainly from developers located in Japan and Asia“, Spencer says in his message.