On the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023 , Microsoft will hold its classic Xbox Digital Broadcast , as announced by the Redmond house. The event will take place on September 21, 2023 at 6 pm JST / 9 am UTC / 2 am PDT, which corresponds to 10:00 am in Italy. The focus of the same will, as always, be announcements relating to the Asian market, especially Japan.

What to expect

“Players can expect to receive updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks and to see games from studios located primarily in Japan and Asia. We’ll also be sharing exciting new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, which continues to grow with great content from teams located across the Asian continent.”

The broadcast will be visible on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel and select Xbox channels.

Normally the Tokyo Game Show 2023 does not see the arrival of big announcements from Microsoft, even if over the years the events organized by the company have gained increasing interest because they tend to reveal unpublished collaborations with local studios, which for Xbox are always great news.

Probably Microsoft will also use the event to show its flagship games to the Japanese public, so we can expect the presence of Starfield and Forza Motorsport. It should be noted that among the hardware manufacturers it is the only one to hold three events somehow connected to the periods of the three major trade fairs: E3 (which no longer exists for now), Gamescom and, indeed, Tokyo Game Show.