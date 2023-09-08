Microsoft will hold a special Xbox Digital Broadcast on the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023. It will take place next September 21 at 11:00 Italian time.

Game updates will be provided during the live stream Xbox Game Studios And Bethesda Softworksas well as a parade of titles from Japanese and Asian developers, finally all the news for subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass.

It will be possible to follow the event on official channel of the TGS 2023 or on Xbox social channels.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu