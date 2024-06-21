On Variety’s Strictly Business podcast they asked the boss of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, what happened with the closure of Tango Gameworks and the answer will surprise many, because it means distrust in a studio that “lost its leaders.”

It is worth saying that Matt Booty He didn’t drop any kind of name during the interview, but he did specify that the reason they closed the studio is that it was no guarantee that a Hi-Fi Rush sequel would work, especially when the studio leaders had left Bethesda and, consequently, of Xbox.

Matt Booty questions that The remains of Tango Gameworks were not the same as those who had worked on HiFi Rush and that was the main reason why they would no longer continue with the study.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that these statements fit perfectly with Shinji Mikami’s withdrawal from the studio. But didn’t Microsoft have enough resources or give this Japanese creative options to still stay at Bethesda?

That is the question we should focus on. Why didn’t the team immediately work on the sequel?

We also recommend: Hellblade 2 was not perfect, but it did not do badly on Metacritic either

Geoff Keighley already said it at the time during the Summer Game Fest. The video game industry is not having a good time due to the whole issue of layoffs and studio closures.

What happened with Tango Gameworks and Xbox It was a kind of movement that either they did not see coming or they simply did not know how to attend to. They may say that they are associated with Toys for Bob and are working on what is clearly a new Crash Bandicoot, but what if the people who founded this studio leave? Are you going to stop working with this team?

We’ll see what happens with Xbox and its studios. There is supposed to be a kind of stability after so many movements, but anything can happen! Don’t forget to follow the conversation on our channel Discord and don’t miss our news at Google news.

Fountain