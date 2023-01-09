Windows Central reports information about what theXbox reveal event arriving, which apparently is being called “Developer_Direct” and it would be set for the January 25, 2023 at 21:00 Italian time, although this is not official information yet.

According to unidentified internal sources, the site specializing in news on the Microsoft world reported that, during this event, information on upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios should emerge, in particular Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends, oddly perhaps with the illustrious absence of Starfield.

Although there seems to be ample room for Arkane and other Bethesda productions, based on what Windows Central has gathered, it is possible that Starfield is foreseen in another detached event and specifically dedicated to the game in question, which would therefore be presented in detail in another presentation foreseen later.

We remind you that all this information always comes from Jez Corden and his mysterious sources, therefore they must still be taken as simple rumors. However, the character’s proximity to Xbox environments is known, so we can’t avoid taking these reports into consideration as well.

Also particularly interesting is the fact that the event can be called Developer_Direct, with a rather clear reference to the structure of Nintendo Directs which has now made school in the field of official communication by manufacturers. In this case, the name indicates the direct presence of the developers to present their titles, probably. The idea is that this is an event where the authors can show in more detail various games arriving in 2023, perhaps containing fewer titles but with more insights.

This could introduce a new communication strategy for Microsoft, which could adopt this new format to present games in a more continuous manner, contrary to what has been done so far with presentations concentrated almost exclusively on major events such as E3 and Gamescom.

In these hours, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg reported on Twitter that this promises to be a “fun week”, actually suggesting some news arriving these days.