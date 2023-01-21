The event Xbox Developer_Direct is approaching, with an appointment set for Wednesday 25 January 2023 at 21:00 Italian time, and the usual Jez Cordenjournalist of Windows Central always very close to issues related to Xbox, reported some anticipation reporting possible announcements on more than 4 games, release dates and Xbox Game Pass.

The quantity of games is interesting, because it would go beyond the titles that we already know will be present, as announced by Microsoft: we know that Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and contents on The Elder Scrolls Online will be shown, but according Corden there will also be room for other games in addition to these four.

Among the main suspects are Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Atomic Heart, but they may not be the only ones, since these could be more connected to the announcements on Xbox Game Pass. In any case, there may be more content than what Microsoft has officially announced so far.

As regards the release datesaccording to Corden there should almost certainly be those of all the titles present but he has doubts about Forza Motorsport, which however would seem to clash with other information also coming from more or less official sources, so here the thing is a bit dubious.

Other announcements should then concern the Game Pass, with the possible official presentation of the subscription Family Plan in the USA (and perhaps also elsewhere) and other possible announcements about new items arriving in the catalogue.