Microsoft specified that during the Developer_Direct 2024which will air this week there will be no shadow dropthat is, the presentation with immediate publication of a new game on PC, Xbox and Game Pass, thus putting to rest the rumors that emerged last week.
The confirmation comes from a new post on the Xbox Wire blog aimed at offering all the information on how and when to follow the event, which we remind you will be set at 9pm Italian on January 18thin which there is also a sort of FAQ attached.
One of the points touched on is: “When will the games shown during the show be released?”. The response from the Redmond house is very clear and indirectly denies the rumors that suggested a possible shadow drop of a new Double Fine game in a similar way to what happened the previous year with Hi-Fi Rush.
“All the games from this year's Developer_Direct they will arrive at a later timewith more details to be shared during the program,” the post reads.
Again in the FAQ it is reiterated that during the event there will be no update on Activision Blizzard King gameswith more information on this planned throughout the year.
Confirmed games from Xbox Developer_Direct
Microsoft has previously confirmed which games will be featured during the Xbox Developer_Direct. It's about Hellblade 2, Avowed, Ara: History Untold and the Indiana Jones game currently in progress at MachineGames, which will therefore be shown for the first time on this occasion.
Clearly, it's plausible that Microsoft has some possibilities in store surprises during the event, but was quite categorical in saying that there will be no surprise shadow drops or announcements relating to Activision Blizzard games and their arrival within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
