Microsoft specified that during the Developer_Direct 2024which will air this week there will be no shadow dropthat is, the presentation with immediate publication of a new game on PC, Xbox and Game Pass, thus putting to rest the rumors that emerged last week.

The confirmation comes from a new post on the Xbox Wire blog aimed at offering all the information on how and when to follow the event, which we remind you will be set at 9pm Italian on January 18thin which there is also a sort of FAQ attached.

One of the points touched on is: “When will the games shown during the show be released?”. The response from the Redmond house is very clear and indirectly denies the rumors that suggested a possible shadow drop of a new Double Fine game in a similar way to what happened the previous year with Hi-Fi Rush.

“All the games from this year's Developer_Direct they will arrive at a later timewith more details to be shared during the program,” the post reads.

Again in the FAQ it is reiterated that during the event there will be no update on Activision Blizzard King gameswith more information on this planned throughout the year.