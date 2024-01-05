The rumors continue about a possible Xbox Developer Direct coming this month, now with a more defined period for the event which, according to an alleged leaker, would take place in the coming week from January 15th to 21st.

This is obviously not official information, but it comes shortly after the rumor started by the Twitter user eXtas1s, reported in recent days, who wanted an episode of the new Microsoft Xbox presentation event arriving in January 2024.

In this case, the statement comes from Reddit user “Zantorn”, who seems to have previously anticipated the dates of Sony and Nintendo events with remarkable precision, in particular regarding the PlayStation State of Play of September 13th and the Nintendo Direct of September 14th, which makes us also take this possible shot into consideration.