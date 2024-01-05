The rumors continue about a possible Xbox Developer Direct coming this month, now with a more defined period for the event which, according to an alleged leaker, would take place in the coming week from January 15th to 21st.
This is obviously not official information, but it comes shortly after the rumor started by the Twitter user eXtas1s, reported in recent days, who wanted an episode of the new Microsoft Xbox presentation event arriving in January 2024.
In this case, the statement comes from Reddit user “Zantorn”, who seems to have previously anticipated the dates of Sony and Nintendo events with remarkable precision, in particular regarding the PlayStation State of Play of September 13th and the Nintendo Direct of September 14th, which makes us also take this possible shot into consideration.
The precedents are in favor of the theory
Considering that the time span includes an entire weekwe can probably narrow down the possibilities further, as there are some days that appear decidedly more likely than others.
If you think about Microsoft's standard modus operandi, the Developer_Direct according to these indications could perhaps take place between Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 January 2024.
In fact, the last Developer_Direct aired in January 2023, bringing with it the presentations of Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Redfall and above all the surprise launch of Hi-Fi Rush, among other things.
Precisely this last element could be replicated in this case too, considering that the eXtas1s rumor spoke of the possible shadow drop from a Double Fine gamebut obviously everything should be taken as a simple rumor, awaiting any developments.
