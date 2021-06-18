L’Xbox Games Showcase: Extended held recently gave us some little extras to accompany the live broadcast Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase ofE3 2021. Among the various innovations that this appointment has proposed, the return of Xbox Design Lab, which allows you to create your own controller Xbox dream!

Xbox Design Lab is back with the new ones Xbox Wireless Controller to allow players to customize and create truly unique controllers. You can customize almost all external elements of the hardware, such as the controller body, the rear case, the D-pad, the triggers and much more, with 18 colors available, including new shades such as Shock Blue, Pulse Red and Electric Volt. Xbox Design Lab also allows you to customize the controller with the engraving of your name, gamertag or with a message of your choice of up to 16 characters. For more details you can visit xboxdesignlab.xbox.com, while to proceed with the purchase, a dedicated page is available on the Microsoft Store.

