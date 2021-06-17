Xbox Design Lab was temporarily suspended last October while Microsoft worked on transitioning between console generations, but the custom controller service is back – allowing you to design your own Series X / S controller.

The relaunch was announced during Xbox’s E3 follow-up showcase this evening, and the Xbox Design Lab website is now up and running. The customization program allows you to pick colors for most external parts of the controller, including the “body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons.” The Xbox Wire blog post says there are 18 colors to choose from, including the colors of existing Xbox Series X / S controllers like Shock Blue and Pulse Red.

Xbox Design Lab Trailer

If you want to make it extra personal, you can also get your controller engraved with a Gamertag or custom message of up to 16 characters.

As Microsoft discussed earlier this year, many of the colors available for its controllers use plastics “containing 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight,” a decision intended to “reduce the amount of waste plastic that ends up in landfills and ensure we are all doing our part to take care of the planet.

“We believe this work is critical and will continue to increase the amount of PCR that we use in our products.”

Prices for the controllers start at $ 69.99 (£ 50.25), with an extra $ 9.99 (£ 7.17) charged for engravings. Orders can be placed in the US, Canada and “most European countries”, with controllers arriving within two weeks of placing an order.