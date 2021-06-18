You can even record your Gamertag or a cut phrase, giving your controller a unique touch.

If you settle for a color for the controls of your console seems little and boring, Microsoft brings back the Xbox Design Lab, a program that has been active for more than five years and is created for the community to train its own official controllers, making unique and personal designs to express their own personality with the command. After a hiatus in October preventing the launch of Xbox Series X | S, now the program returns and the Redmond people explain how it works.

With Xbox Design Lab you can take advantage of different ways to create your own controller, choosing the color of practically all the external parts of the controller. You can even get to laser engrave your Gamertag or a personalized message of up to 16 characters. Then, from Xbox they will manufacture it and send it to your home with a totally free shipping.

You can choose and combine between a total of 18 colorsFrom the Xbox blog they indicate that the controls will have the same improvements as those included in the next generation console with improved ergonomics for a wider range of hand sizes, better connectivity between devices and reduced latency. You can choose from 18 different colors, and there are new ones, such as Shock Blue, Pulse Red and Electric Volt. They’ve also added a new black-on-color ABXY button option, as well as a new black-on-white color option for the View, Menu, and Share buttons.

You can now configure your remote from the Xbox Design Lab website, from USA, Canada and most European countries, at a price of 69.99 euros. If you add a laser engraving you will have to add an additional 9.99 euros, and it will be delivered to you in 14 business days from the order. Remember that you can also get Xbox Game Pass for one euro for the first three months.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

More about: Xbox Series X | S.