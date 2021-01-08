This morning, information emerged that revealed the reason why the console controls Xbox they used batteries all this time. This despite the progress in this section.

This information comes from a series of statements made by Luke Anderson, marketing manager of Duracell. Before a well-known site he affirmed that everything is due to an existing agreement between both companies. But it seems that … everything is a lie!

According to Microsoft, there is no agreement with Duracell

According Anderson, is the result of ‘a constant deal that Duracell and Microsoft have… it’s been around for a while and I think it should last a lot longer ‘. That was what he declared to Steal Operational.

But Microsoft denies that this happens, and one of his representatives revealed it. In an interview with the European site Eurogamer.net, insisted that they intentionally allow consumers to use batteries. But it is an open solution.

Report: Xbox Controllers Use Batteries By Deal With Duracell

That is, players have the ability to use any brand of battery for the Xbox. They can also select whether to use classic AA batteries up to USB-C cables.

The latter can power a controller regardless of whether it is connected to the console or PC. In this way, whoever has an agreement with Duracell it lacks foundation. Users are not required to use the ones made by this well-known company.

Xbox continues to use batteries by the same players

The only thing that does ask Microsoft used is the Xbox Rechargeable Battery, since it is a branded product that it manufactures and distributes. These comments are similar to what he said in early 2020.

In that case, it was in relation to the use of AA batteries in the Xbox Series X | S instead of generic refillable packs produced by other manufacturers. The one who spoke on that occasion was Jason ronald.

Back then, Ronald, who is associate director of program management Xbox, let see that Microsoft chose to use batteries because a large number of players preferred them.

It is for the same reason that it gives them the freedom to choose. Until now Duracell has not responded to what we mentioned before, although Luke Anderson nor did he mention that it was necessary for the controls to use only their batteries. It will be a matter of seeing if he adds anything else.

