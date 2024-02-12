We've all been waiting and now it's finally been revealed when we can find out more about the future of Xbox. In fact, Xbox's Twitter profile shared that a Official Xbox Podcast Special Edition in which we will be able to hear Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty talk about Xbox. The date to mark on the calendar is February 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm.

This is the “Business” update promised by Phil Spencer last week, which arrived in response to recent rumors according to which Xbox is considering the publication of part of its catalog on other consoles, first and foremost PS5.

The event will go broadcast on YouTube and on and on every platform on which you typically listen to podcasts. We have no other information at the moment.