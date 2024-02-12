As expected, an official communication from XBOX was released today regarding the event that Phil Spencer had anticipated. In fact theOfficial Xbox Podcast this will be held February 15th at 9pm Italian time, as declared by the official profile on X.

During this event they will intervene Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond And Matt Bootyin an appointment where they will go to share with the world what they have been choices made by Xboxas well as updates on the company's business.

Obviously the issue regarding i will be under the spotlight Xbox exclusive video games, which according to some rumors could leave the aforementioned exclusivity, and also be released on non-Microsoft platforms. We are mainly talking about titles that have not yet been released, and several hypotheses have emerged in recent days.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

It is not yet clear whether this will be exactly the communication that will arrive, much less whether there will be anything else, but it goes without saying that a move of this kind will certainly have some important repercussions in the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, and not only. There is also curiosity about what the future of Xbox's service par excellence could be, namely the Game Passof which it is not known whether it will undergo variations or changes.

In any case, we will find out everything during the official podcast this Thursdaywhich we can follow on YouTube on the Xbox channel, and on the other major podcast platforms.



