A neat little Easter egg for the original Xbox has been revealed via Kotaku, two decades after Microsoft’s console first launched.

The hidden secret is a small, static credits screen dedicated to Xbox staff members which worked on the console’s now legendary green interface. (It’s a design Microsoft recently honored with a throwback theme on Xbox Series X / S.)

Kotaku was recently contacted by an anonymous Xbox developer who worked on the console way back when – and who had decided enough time had passed that no one was going to find the secret by accident.

And, to be fair, it really does seem unlikely anyone ever would stumble upon this. The process involves ripping an audio CD and then giving its album a specific title: “Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”. (I guess they were a South Park fan?)

After the CD is ripped, the Settings> System Info will change to display the names of four staff who worked on the console’s dashboard: Victor Blanco, Sakphong Chanbai, Bradford Christian and Jim Helm.

It’s a similar process to a previously-known Easter egg which asks you name a ripped CD album as “Eggsβox”. That technique unlocks a credits roll for the whole console.

One more OG Xbox Easter egg apparently still remains uncovered, according to the console’s creator Seamus Blackley. Blackley previously teased that this still-hidden secret had something to do with the console’s boot animation – and that it would be “obvious” when finally uncovered. Hmm …