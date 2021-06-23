Just over a week after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft began offering full refunds for players who purchased the game through the Microsoft Store. At the time, the company said this policy would be in effect. “until further notice“.

Now, Microsoft has announced that it plans to end these generous refunds, stating that Cyberpunk 2077 will again fall under the standard refund policy for digital games starting in July 6.

“The CD PROJEKT RED team continues to work hard to improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience for Xbox players and has made a number of updates“Microsoft said in a statement on its game refund support page.”Given these updates, Microsoft will revert to standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases. “

Under Microsoft’s standard policy, all digital game sales are considered final, but you can request a refund and the company will determine if you are eligible for it.

News of Microsoft’s upcoming change to Cyberpunk 2077 refunds follows the game’s return to PlayStation Store on Monday, just over six months after its retirement. Since launch, developer CD Projekt Red has released many patches and hotfixes to fix bugs and improve game performance, and a free next-generation update is expected in the second half of 2021.

Source: The Verge.