In November, the Xbox will be 22 years old. 22 years and not hearing them, for this video game console that revolutionized the video game industry thanks to a powerful (for the time) Intel Pentium III 733 MHz processor. Top titles that sold millions of copies ran on it – among them are The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and Doom 3. Since we want to join in the wishes you will receive in the coming months, we have decided to pay homage to the Xbox by mentioning some curiosities.

Born in the storm

The Xbox was a bet of the Microsoft company, which was coming out of a difficult period, having lost a case in two continents in the matter of unfair competition. To keep its owner, Bill Gates, from sleeping peacefully, there was the success of Sony, which with PlayStation had surpassed a video game giant like Nintendo, which was preparing to return to the market with GameCube. Bet or no bet, the choice in the end proved to be successful.

2 years of constant quarrels

It took two years of planning, second thoughts, and verbal battles between executives and producers before the Xbox was assembled and launched. From 1999 until October 2001, the risk that this console would not see the light was great – several times at the time there was even talk of its cancellation.

The Bill Gates challenge

At the inauguration of his console Bill Gates was more than present, in the sense that he decided that he would challenge the first 100 lucky people who had taken part in this world event with Halo blows. After more than 20 years we still don’t know if the owner of Microsoft has emerged victorious from this challenge. It doesn’t matter, because his Xbox was the winner.

Halo and Halo 2

Among the curiosities concerning the Xbox, the sixth generation video game console produced by Microsoft and put on sale in America on November 15, 2001, there are the best-selling titles of all time, namely Halo and Halo 2. Chapters of a first-person shooter saga sci-fi-military theme really appreciated by gamers from all over the world, they laid the foundations for that gameplay system that is so popular when you choose to relax with shoot’em up shots. This system includes the alternation between main and secondary weapon and the ability to drive multiple vehicles within the same play area. Last but not least, the multiplayer component that allows you to challenge other opponents online, in dedicated arenas. This feature, which aims at “virtual socialization” between enthusiasts of the genre, has allowed online gaming to spread, achieving great success and becoming an integral part of the entertainment we experience today. Which is no longer just based on video games, such as Halo and Halo 2, but also includes new generation poker, blackjack and slot machines.

The new versions

Today the Xbox has given way to its 3 sisters, Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, which are a concentrate of technology and playability available to everyone. Looking forward to September when it will come out the Xbox Series S Carbon Black which promises to be interesting, for those who can it would not hurt to take a dip into the past, in particular to November 15, 2001.