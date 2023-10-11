Microsoft could use i table games For revisit dormant franchises owned by Xbox Game Studios: Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will be the first and many more may come.

We remember that Zoo Tycoon was developed by the Elite: Dangerous studio and published by Microsoft Studios (the former name of Xbox Game Studios), on November 22, 2013 for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Speaking to Xbox Wire, the executive producer of Xbox Game Studios Robert Jerauld stated that this board game adaptation is a “prime example” of how Microsoft can expand its franchises that do not have video games in development.