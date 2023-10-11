Microsoft could use i table games For revisit dormant franchises owned by Xbox Game Studios: Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will be the first and many more may come.
We remember that Zoo Tycoon was developed by the Elite: Dangerous studio and published by Microsoft Studios (the former name of Xbox Game Studios), on November 22, 2013 for Xbox One and Xbox 360.
Speaking to Xbox Wire, the executive producer of Xbox Game Studios Robert Jerauld stated that this board game adaptation is a “prime example” of how Microsoft can expand its franchises that do not have video games in development.
The words of Robert Jerauld
“It is critical to recognize that even if some franchises are not currently in active development, they can still be actively enjoyed by their fans,” Jerauld said. “Zoo Tycoon is a prime example of this. It is a precious opportunity for Microsoft to thank the Zoo Tycoon fans who have worked tirelessly to sustain the enchantment of the game. We recognize your dedication and we deeply appreciate you.”
Although Jerauld hasn’t said if he has that in mind other inactive franchises, Xbox certainly has a wide selection. Among these could be Banjo-Kazooie, Viva Piñata, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Project Gotham Racing, MechAssault and many others. There are some bigger names that haven’t been released in a long time, but many of these currently have sequels in development at Xbox.
