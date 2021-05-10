Undoubtedly, Xbox has made a very powerful marketing campaign with its new Xbox Series X / S consoles, showing them as the most powerful and coveted in the world. This has meant being able to connect in a more direct way with its users, strengthening an important bond of closeness. Recently, there have been rumors that indicate that Xbox could partner with Adidas to make the brand’s themed sneakers, and thus continue to further expand the arrival they have with the fans.

As detailed Gamerant, Complex has shared some reports on the partnership between Xbox and Adidas, citing anonymous sources familiar with this situation. These suggest that Xbox and Adidas will work together on not just a pair of sneakers, but in a complete series with the Xbox brand. In addition, Complex says that the first pair of Adidas with the Xbox brand will be released in June, with two more styles in October and another in November, respectively.

As you can see in the picture, this would be the prototype of the shoes that would arrive in the next few months. The companies would have thought to launch the first pairs with the style Forum Tech Boost by Adidas. The second pairs that would arrive in October, would be of the style Forum Mid. The last of November, they would get the design of the Forum Tech, all with a mix of black and green, along with the Xbox logo on the sides of each shoe.

The shoe market is quite popular around the world, especially this type of design in the US, where Xbox is also very popular, much more than PlayStation. For the above, It would be a good strategy to reach this type of audience, where the popularity of Xbox would increase enormously. and players loyal to the brand could show off their stylish sneakers.

Of course, all this information has not yet been confirmed by any of the companies, which would be hoping to make the announcement much closer to June, a date that shines with good and important news. Maybe and why not, we could see the alliance at the next E3.

