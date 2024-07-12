Renowned journalist Tom Warren of The Verge has just shared an interesting report about Xbox. According to sources, Microsoft plans to abandon advertising for its consoles. Instead, it will focus on promoting its gaming services.

Their own sources assure that Microsoft is struggling to sell Xbox Series X/S consoles in the European market. Because of this, they will be sending less inventory to stores in the region. For this reason, its new advertising efforts will focus on Game Pass, Cloud Gaming and its PC offering.

In addition to Europe, it seems that they could implement the same strategy in the Middle East as well as in Africa. In those territories, they are also unable to sell the consoles they would like. A problem they have been dealing with since the console’s launch in 2020 and which has not changed in four years.

Source: Xbox.

Tom Warren concludes that, although his sources are reliable, he has not been able to confirm this news with anyone at Microsoft. While it sounds very possible that they will take this route with Xbox, we still have to wait for confirmation to take it as a reality.

How are Xbox Series X/S sales going overall?

Although Xbox Series X/S console sales are down in Europe, they are also struggling to sell in the rest of the world. According to estimates, it has sold 13% fewer units than its predecessor in the same period on the market. Sales of the 360 ​​also surpass it, although there is no exact data on this.

Although there is no official reason for this, there are many theories about it. Among them, the console has no exclusivity, since all its games also come to PC. There’s also a lack of must-have games for the system, although the June showcase proved that could change in the near future. Do you already have your Series X/S?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.