Despite the bad taste in my mouth GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, there’s no denying the weight that Grand Theft Auto has had in the industry. Not for nothing is it one of the most beloved sagas and maintains a great following, despite refusing to give us a sixth installment.

Although they are now on almost all consoles, their best-known installments arrived first on the systems of PlayStation. However, it appears that this may not have been the case. We just learned of an alternate scenario that might have changed everything. GTA III it could be an exclusive of Xbox.

The story of GTA III could have been another

GTA III was the title that set the tone on how to make open worlds in 3D and it could be argued that it was responsible for guiding Grand Theft Auto to what it is today. Now we consider it as a classic that anyone should try at least once in their life. But apparently, that wasn’t always the case.

According to a documentary on the history of Xbox, called Power On, Microsoft he was looking for third-party developers to make games for his first console. One of those who approached him was a small studio looking to move one of its titles from 2D to 3D. To do this, they were willing to create an exclusive in exchange for financing. The speech did not quite convince Microsoft and they turned down the offer of what would end up becoming GTA III.

Rockstar was forced to come with Sony And the rest is history. GTA III became the most successful game of 2001 with 14.5 million copies sold. Maybe Microsoft did not imagine that this would be the case. According to the same documentary, the executives felt that the series could not achieve a good transition to 3D, in addition to that almost no one knew the previous installments.

Now, Gta It has become one of the favorite sagas of the players. We will never know what would have happened if Microsoft would have had these titles exclusively in Xbox, but it is good material to let the imagination fly. Do you think the success of the franchise would have changed?

