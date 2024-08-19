It has been known for some time that licensed games always suffer problems, and that is having the years counted until digital or physical copies stop selling, and where there is more suffering with brands is specifically with Marvelespecially when they are owned by DisneyHowever, there are companies that want to revive some games that are impossible to sell today, the recent example was given by Capcom with its collection that is coming this year, and now it seems that Microsoft wants to do something similar.

A new rumor suggests that Xbox could be trying to regain licensing rights for the games Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance. During the last episode of the The XboxEra PodcastShpeshal Nick shared details that point to Xbox being “working on the process” of re-licensing these two games, at least on Xbox platforms.

Activision launched Deadpool in 2013 for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4, but the game was pulled from digital stores in 2014 following the expiration of the Marvel license. Similarly, Marvel Ultimate Alliance was also pulled due to the expiration of its rights, leaving many players without the opportunity to experience these titles. Obtaining physical copies of these games has become complicated and expensive, increasing interest in a possible re-release.

However, this is just a rumor, and we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Xbox. In the meantime, for those who wish to play as Deadpool or other Marvel characters, Fortnite remains a viable option. The popular battle royale game recently released a bundle with outfits and accessories inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine, and Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 marks the return of the Marvel season, with Dr. Doom taking over the island.

Via: Insider Gaming