A new Xbox update is available within the program Xbox Insiders, and this time, it is an interesting change for those who use the same control on various devices: PC, mobile and console. By double-tapping the sync button, your controller changes platforms in seconds, a feature already available on Xbox Series X | S controllers.

The update is only available to Insiders.How was this accomplished? Bluetooth In other words, the platform you want to sync the controller to must have its Bluetooth turned on. As for the compatible controls, you will be able to enjoy this update on the controllers of Xbox One with Bluetooth support, the controls Xbox Elite Series 2s, and the Adaptive Controller.

To get us out of any doubt, James Shields (Xbox production manager) posted a video on his social networks, where he shows us how this new change works.

“We are committed to expanding Xbox beyond the console, so the controls need to work equally well on Xbox consoles and Bluetooth devices,” so reads the official statement from Xbox on this update. “Moving through all these devices needs to be easy.”

The update is not yet out of the Xbox Insiders program, but it will be available to all players soon. If you are looking for more news from the brand, we remind you that Xbox will be present in Tokyo Game Show 2021, but he warned that there will be no big announcements.

