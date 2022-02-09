A new one is available in these hours update for the controller Xbox Series X | Swhich brings the firmware to the version 5.13.3143.0 and it should be possible for everyone, simply by turning on the console or by going to the appropriate section of the operating system of the Xbox console.

It should not involve particularly visible news in the use of the controller, but as regards these there will be some interesting options in the near future, considering that some of these are already available for the Alpha Insiders, or those enrolled in the test program on Xbox advance updates.

Based on the latest news, the options for the key remapping, which also include the button for sharing videos and screenshots. Thanks to the new options, it is now possible to assign a large amount of different functionality to the key Shareincluding the ability to open the Xbox Guide, send a message, search for something, launch an app or game, pause or control media, change the volume, see achievements, access settings, and more.

The option in question is not yet available to everyone, being in the testing phase for insiders, but it will probably be implemented soon with a further update of the Xbox or controller software, pending further information.