A few months ago it was established that Microsoft you’d be raising the prices of your consoles, that’s because you’ve reached the point where your investment doesn’t match your perceived gains. This plan has already been implemented in regions where it is not as popular as Japanand now, a new region region is uploaded to this rise.

The numbers are reported to have risen in Sweden with xbox series xgoing from SEK5695 ($550) to SEK6195 ($599), this shortly after the console went on sale in stores. For its part, the economic version of the new generationxbox series s, saw an increase of SEK3,595 ($347) to SEK3,894 ($376)somewhat smaller than his sister.

It is worth mentioning that this is no longer a surprise at all, since the Phil Spencer stated in previous interviews that this change would eventually apply to all of its products. This indicates that not only the consoles and accessories would be affected, surely it will also happen with the subscription to GamePass at an international level.

Fortunately, this decision to charge more for membership is not yet a reality, but it could be announced in the coming months, something that must happen if the company wants to remain stable on financial issues. For their part, the company’s big games will also have their price increase and apparently, everything will start with redfall.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For now, regions like Mexico remain safe about Microsoft’s decision, but it is possible that things will be done globally in a short time. It will be a matter of waiting to confirm if there will also be an increase here.