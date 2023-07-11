Due to certain complaints that were made known by companies a few years ago, Microsoft has had to be more careful with what is released in its app store, since emulators for competing consoles were available. This leads us to Xbox has disabled such Apps from being easily opened.

However, hackers have not given up and have seen a way so that titles from past generations can be played again, not only from the brand itself, but also from PlayStation and Nintendo. It is worth mentioning, that the way to do this has not been revealed, since there could be retaliation from copyright.

Here the demo video:

However, the limitation of having access at your fingertips is easier than you might think, since the group of modders has put up an access guide for those who join their group of Patreon. This is so that the information is kept safe, so that an update to the exploit is not put in and it has padlocks again.

For now, it is a method that can still be used to enter consoles as Xbox Classic, Gamecube, PS2, PSP, Sega Dreamcast and many more.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For many it is important that these types of methods exist, so it could be considered a preservation issue so to speak. Of course, to see if Xbox does not take long to put restrictions.