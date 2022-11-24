Accidents are things that are going to happen yes or yes, it is something that in a certain way cannot be avoided, and the same thing has happened to the user of Reddit nicknamed Casey wrong, whose house burned down and therefore his room. The most curious thing of all, is that the only thing that survived the fierce flames of the fire has been neither more nor less than a Xbox.

The most curious thing about the story is that the apparatus of Microsoft It is still fully functional, this despite having also burned, going from a white color to Xbox One S to a gray that was left halfway. Given this, some users suggested that he take the device to customer service, since smoke can cause bad side effects.

On the other hand, there were some who took it with humor, since now the person has a console that no one else in the world can own, unless they also decide to cook it in an oven. For their part, many encouraged that the most important thing is the health of the family, since fortunately no member of said house was hurt in the accident.

Editor’s note: It’s a fortune that the console survived, but a bigger one that no one in the house was hurt in the fire, it’s also a relief that the fire didn’t seem to spread. Even so, the user will be able to continue enjoying their favorite games.