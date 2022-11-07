Today the biggest games, whether on console and pc They use a wide range of resources, putting these devices to run at their maximum capacity and therefore also use a lot of electricity. And now, these kind of inconveniences could change in the future in platforms XboxGiven the microsoft I’d be considering reducing performance.

As reported Windows Central a new version survey for pc of the application Xbox, ask players about energy efficiency. It includes a series of questions about how concerned players are about energy use. Since the games Game passes in computer they use enough elements.

Several of these questions refer to the possibility of letting a game throttle down to use less processing power and thus reduce power usage. This would be something positive, more than anything for those who only play on said platform, this can benefit a lot in terms of bimonthly electricity charges.

Here are some of the questions to users:

In general, how would you feel if you had features in the game that can optimize settings to save power if you turn them on? Game configuration settings could be things like resolution, frame rate, visual effects, or GPU. In general, how would you feel if individual games automatically lowered the frame rate or resolution when the game is left idle (to save power)?

This could be a follow up microsoft what did you do with the consoles Xbox, since they now have among their default options their energy saving. So now the application of pc can give a surprise in the following months with said update.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: Definitely a decision can be one of the smartest, so players can continue more hours hooked on PC games. The best thing is that they no longer have to go out so frequently for fear of spending too much electricity.