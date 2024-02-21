













The company confirmed this information through a statement and revealed that this Rare title will arrive on PS5 on April 30, 2024.

Yes, in the middle of Children's Day, at least in Mexico and it will be available on the console wish list starting tomorrow.

Currently Sea of ​​Thieves It has a player base of over 35 million between Xbox and PC, so we'll have to see how big it gets with the addition of PS5.

In addition to this information, Microsoft revealed that this title will have crossplay. That is, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC will be able to play with those who play through the PlayStation 5. This will guarantee the viability of this adventure in the future.

Microsoft, in addition to announcing Sea of ​​Thieves for PS5, also revealed other titles coming to PlayStation systems.

Pentiment and Groundedboth developed by Obsidian Entertainment, will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 22 and April 16 of this year, respectively.

Hi-Fi RUSH, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks, will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 22. Without a doubt these titles will have a great reception on Sony systems.

Sea of ​​Thieves It came out in 2018 on Xbox One and PC. As we mentioned before, it is a development by Rare and belongs to the action-adventure genre.

The player takes the role of a pirate who must complete a series of voyages for various trading companies.

Fountain: Microsoft.

In multiplayer mode you can explore a large open world from a first-person perspective. Players can form alliances or compete against each other.

