Among the many novelties that the Xbox event had today, an interesting one went unnoticed: Xbox confirms a summer event dedicated to its next games. It is true that this event was full of emotions, with the announcement that tomorrow 20 Bethesda games would arrive directly to Xbox Game Pass, or that the next Bethesda games will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. But one no less important was there.
Now that Xbox confirms an event in summer dedicated to its next games, we have to think that this will be the moment when we will possibly see much more about the games that are announced but from which we have not received information, but it will also be the possible window launch of the Exclusive unannounced games Jason Ronald was talking about.
Xbox confirms a summer event dedicated to its next games
There is a lot we want to know about future Xbox games. It would certainly be very interesting to see Hellblade 2 gameplay, Forza Motorsport or the rumored Forza Horizon 5, and why not, Starfield, Avowed or perhaps Fable and Perfect Dark. If we also saw release dates for some of these games, we can safely say that it would be one of the best events in history. It is not clear if now that Xbox confirms a summer event dedicated to its next games, it is about his participation in E3 that has already been announced.
What is clear is that the expectations for this event are quite high, due to the large number of projects that Xbox Game Studios have in the works. This same year we should see the launch of several of these, with Halo Infinite being the most important of these.
