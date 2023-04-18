Today GSD released data on the European videogame market for the first quarter of 2023, which highlighted two polar opposite situations. On the one hand we find one Xbox Series X|S which is trudging along, despite the fact that the problems deriving from the semiconductor crisis have faded. On the other hand we find one PS5 fitter than ever in the old continent, also thanks to a marketing focused and pompous.

Specifically, GSD states that PS5 sales are up 369%. Mind-boggling numbers for the Sony flagship, but which can be easily explained: now that the problems of finding raw materials have decreased (but not completely resolved, unfortunately) it is much easier to buy current generation consoles in shops .

What about Xbox Series X|S instead? Again according to GSD data, the sales of green-crossed consoles in the same reference period not only did not register a year-on-year growth in step with the greater availability in stores, but rather have dropped by 10%.

Sure, we could point the finger at last year’s meager line-up of Xbox Series X|S exclusives, especially when compared to that of PS5, which is inevitably affecting sales even in 2023, but in our opinion it is only part of the problem. In fact, the impression is that most of Microsoft’s efforts at the moment are aimed at promote Xbox Game Passrather than its consoles, with all the ensuing consequences.

Sony, on the other hand, took advantage of the opportunity to press the accelerator on marketing. In fact, you will remember the massive marketing campaign by the Japanese company at the beginning of the year, sort of PS5 launch 2.0, with commercials signaling the availability of the console in stores and paying homage to its line-up of exclusives, also with promotional events in every country of the world. For example, a giant console monument was set up in Rome. In short, we are talking about a set of promotional activities that will have cost tens of millions of dollars and that will have required months of planning, but the numbers at the moment seem to prove Sony right.

In any case, we are not saying that Microsoft’s choice to focus promotional activity on the Game Pass is necessarily to be condemned. Ultimately, the service has now become the central pivot of the Xbox ecosystem at 360 degrees, not only to ensnare console and PC gamers, but also to reach Smart TV owners and mobile gamers thanks to xCloud. Having said that, it is clear that greater investments are needed to promote Series X and S, also in view of the weight exclusives arriving in the coming months, one of all Starfield, which seems to have all the credentials to become a real killer application of Xbox.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.