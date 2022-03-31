His first documentary wants to make visible the use of video games to facilitate the recovery of children in hospitals.

If we talk about inclusivity in video games, Xbox has risen as the company that cares the most about these issues. This is demonstrated with initiatives such as the new accessibility features in Forza Horizon 5 or with projects such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the controller that widens the front door so that many gamers with disabilities can enjoy this hobby.

But those from Redmond know that video games can also be a powerful tool for socialization, especially for those children who, for various reasons, must spend long periods of time in hospitals. That is why, together with Gamers Outreachhave presented the documentary ‘A Player Like Me‘, in which they show the friendship between two young people with Down syndrome Ehlers-Danlos who, living in different countries, have been able to meet through Forza Horizon 5.

This video is part of the initiative ‘Beyond Xbox: Therapeutic Play‘, which with the collaboration of Gamers Outreach aims to make visible the power of video games to entertain and connect with our loved ones. In addition, Gamers Outreach also makes an effort to send Xbox consoles and adapted peripherals to children’s hospitals, helping them have fun while they go through the recovery process.

It is not the first time that Xbox has carried out initiatives focused on inclusivity in video games, since it also does the same at specific times of the year. In this sense, it celebrated the International Day of Indigenous Peoples promoting some of the games born in those areasalthough it has also highlighted the role of women in the sector with a mentoring program presented on 8M.

More about: Xbox, Inclusion and video games and Documentary.