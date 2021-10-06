Xbox And Adidas are collaborating to create a series of sneakers designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console brand. The first design to be revealed, Xbox 20th Forum Tech, features “translucent green details inspired by the special edition of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001”.

James Monosmith, Xbox Consumer Product Marketing Manager, said more sneakers will be released in the coming months, inspired by generations of Xbox consoles past and present, “including the first sneaker available for purchase by our fans by the end. of the year”.

“This collaboration kicks off the global launch of ‘Always Played In. Never Played Out’, which celebrates the popular eras of gaming over the past two decades, through sports, games and lifestyle and the magic that happens when everyone is there. let’s take some time to play. As games are made to be played, shoes are made to be played, from hard to the couch and beyond“reads the statement. Below you can take a look at some pictures.

The celebrations of Xbox’s 20 years will continue – we just have to wait for what other collaborations will be announced by the company.

Source: Game Informer