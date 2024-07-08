As announced a few days ago, Xbox Cloud is now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick thanks to the Xbox TV app that Microsoft created specifically for Amazon’s streaming devices.
The rollout will be gradual and will gradually involve additional models, starting with the 2023 Fire TV 4 Max and the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K. The application interface will be the same as that seen on the app made available on recently produced Samsung smart TVs and monitors.
For Access the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog All you need is a compatible Fire TV device, a Bluetooth wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
The process involves launching the Xbox app on your Fire TV device, signing in with your Microsoft profile, and connecting a Bluetooth controller.
Upcoming Features
The debut on Amazon devices marks a very important step for the purpose of spreading the Xbox cloud, and for this very reason Microsoft is working to expand the functionality of its game streaming platform.
The intention, in particular, is to allow cloud access to theentire Xbox library rather than just the titles in the Game Pass catalog: a feature coming in the next few months, but not with all games due to possible specific agreements.
Of course Microsoft’s goal is to Increase Xbox Game Pass Subscription Number bringing the subscription service to as many systems as possible, and there’s no doubt that Amazon Sticks can count on a large installed base.
#Xbox #Cloud #Amazon #Fire #Stick
Leave a Reply