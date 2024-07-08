As announced a few days ago, Xbox Cloud is now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick thanks to the Xbox TV app that Microsoft created specifically for Amazon’s streaming devices.

The rollout will be gradual and will gradually involve additional models, starting with the 2023 Fire TV 4 Max and the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K. The application interface will be the same as that seen on the app made available on recently produced Samsung smart TVs and monitors.

For Access the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog All you need is a compatible Fire TV device, a Bluetooth wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The process involves launching the Xbox app on your Fire TV device, signing in with your Microsoft profile, and connecting a Bluetooth controller.