Xbox Cloud and the least popular feature of Game Passso much so that currently the service is at a loss: this was revealed by Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of Microsoft, during the hearing which pits the house of Redmond and the FTC against each other.

As you recall, the CMA blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision precisely because of a risk of monopoly in the cloud, although this specific market currently has modest sizeto the point that several leading companies have not shown great interest in it and others have left (see Stadia).

“What we’ve found is that the cloud is only used by the majority of our users as a feature of the Xbox consoles,” Bond explained. “What people do is start a game immediately instead of waiting for it to download.”

“In fact, it is possible to start playing immediately while the download takes place in the background, and this is the main use of xCloud to date: it’s simply considered an Xbox feature“, not as a way of playing the game per se.

Also because, underlined Bond, the cloud is not always the ideal solution: “There are streaming games that have been created specifically for the console, but which are precisely transmitted to other devices and this does not always guarantee the best possible experience.”

There was even a silly little scene during Sarah Bond’s speech when an FTC attorney asked her to confirm that it’s necessary to own a Windows license to stream PC games to the Xbox Cloud, and his answer was obviously no: another demonstration of how often the antitrust commissions are not very familiar with this sector.