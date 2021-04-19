Microsoft will begin sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers from tomorrow.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Project xCloud, said over 100 Xbox Game Pass games will be playable on PC via broswers Edge and Google Chrome, and on Apple mobile phones and tablets via the Safari browser, starting Tuesday, 20th April .

Microsoft said it will send out more invites on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will gain access in the coming months, Microsoft added.

If you get an invite, you need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller, or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games, to start playing.

Back in October, Xbox boss Phil Spencer outlined the company’s plan to use a browser-based solution for Apple’s platform.

All of this comes after Apple blocked Microsoft’s original plan to launch Xbox game streaming on iOS via a dedicated app. Microsoft and fellow game-streaming service GeForce Now both subsequently said they would use in-browser options to circumvent Apple’s restrictions.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (née Project xCloud) is already available on Android devices. Microsoft’s aim is for games to function identically, regardless of whether your screen is connected to an Xbox console, a PC tower, or part of your smartphone.