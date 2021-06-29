Microsoft has now made Xbox Cloud Gaming widely available on PC and iPhones.

What was once called Project xCloud is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, in 22 countries, Microsoft said.

Ultimate members (it costs £ 10.99-a-month) can go to Xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari on a PC or mobile device to start over 100 games from the Xbox Game Pass library.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, Microsoft added, which should result in faster load times and improved framerates. Microsoft is streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps “to ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices”. Expect the service to improve over time, Microsoft said.

When you’re streaming games on a PC or mobile device, your game is playing from Xbox hardware in a Microsoft datacenter. This has a number of benefits, including your game saves being available to pick up where you left off.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said some of its exclusives set for release in 2022 require the power of the Xbox Series X and S, and so will use Xbox Cloud Gaming to run on the eight-year old Xbox One.

Microsoft confirmed it will use Xbox Cloud Gaming to bring Microsoft Flight Simulator, for example, to Xbox One. Other games mentioned by Microsoft that fall into this category include Bethesda’s Starfield, Arkane’s Redfall, and GSC Game World’s Stalker 2.