The streaming platform Xbox Cloud Gaming updates today with the mouse and keyboard support. Initially only controllers were supported, but now the platform has implemented a new control scheme for PC gamers more traditional.

The new feature is not yet available to all players, but they can currently take advantage of it Xbox Insider Program members only for testing purposes. Once a sufficient number of players have had the opportunity to test the functionality it will also be made available to the rest of the users.

It's worth noting that not all games on Xbox Cloud Gaming will benefit from this, but just a series of games selected by Microsoft. Support for the new control scheme will only be available via browsers Edge And Chrome And the Xbox app on Windows.

Microsoft has meanwhile increased the number of games available through its cloud streaming service, recently introducing Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged And Open Roads. New games will arrive next month via the Game Pass among which Ark: Survival Ascended, F1 23 And Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Below is the list of games that will receive mouse and keyboard support:

Fortnite

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of ​​Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Repentance

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2



