According to some rumors, Microsoft is thinking of definitively dematerializing its game consoles and proposing a stick to be connected to the TV that will allow you to play video games in streaming on Xbox Cloud, the on-demand titles service for which Fortnite was recently announced also on mobile. As a new step of the Xbox Everywhere project, Microsoft would be preparing an Xbox Streaming Stick that works very similar to Google’s Stadia, and above all much cheaper than an Xbox Series X or S. Microsoft’s stick would allow you to launch movies, series on your TV. TV and the Xbox Game Pass catalog, without the need for special hardware but all in the cloud. Not only that: it seems that the Redmond company is collaborating with Samsung to include the streaming service directly in the next models of smart TVs of the Korean giant. The Xbox Streaming Stick had already been briefly talked about in 2021, and Microsoft had confirmed that it was working on such a solution, without providing further details. But now it looks like the launch is imminent, reinforcing the company’s unique policy when it comes to video games and consoles.