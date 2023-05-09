Xbox Cloud Gaming hasn’t had much success so far. Microsoft of his considers it a failurein particular on mobile systems, at least according to the response given to the CMA after the blocking of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, motivated precisely by the risk of monopoly in the cloud gaming market.

The cloud gaming it’s seen as a great way to bring high-quality games to any network-connected device with a screen, and could theoretically open up a market of enormous proportions. However, according to Microsoft, it has not been successful so far and demand has remained minimal, due to the need to be always connected to a stable and fast network and the increase in quality of mobile games, which in many cases makes the use of the cloud superfluous. The Redmond house gives the example of Fortnite, available for some time on Xbox Cloud Gaming, which has failed to get the service off the ground, despite the huge numbers made by the game.

According to Microsoft, material demand for cloud gaming is unlikely to grow in the near term. Probably also for this reason he needed a series like that call of Duty to try and revitalize it.

Microsoft also pointed out that consumer spending on cloud appliances is a very small slice of the overall market pie. The reference is to both mobile and PC.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of the subscription Game Pass Ultimate and allows you to play hundreds of titles in the cloud. Unfortunately, the problems underlined prevent it from taking off, so much so that some observers think that sooner or later it could pull the plug, as Google did with Stadia.