Phil Spencer was interviewed by Stephen Totilo, a well-known journalist. Within the Game File newsletter, Totilo revealed a whole series of information shared by the head of Xbox, including the fact that the cloud market of Microsoft's gaming division is grew to double digits.

What does it mean? That the number of hours spent by Xbox players in the cloud represents a double-digit percentage of the total. Of course, it doesn't tell us much, since it could be 10% or 99% (more believable that it is close to 10%, rather than 99%, if it needs to be said).

Obviously, it must be considered that the cloud is not an unlimited service. The servers can support a certain number of players, and Spencer says demand is even outstripping supply. This is all happening “in markets that will never be dominated by consoles.” Microsoft therefore has the possibility of attracting a greater number of users thanks to the cloud: it seems the most important thing given that the console market is stagnant for the manager.