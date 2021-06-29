Microsoft announced the arrival of the service Xbox Cloud Gaming via browser on PCs with operating system Windows 10, as well as smartphones and tablets that run on iOS. To use them, you will need to subscribe to the service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service will be version based Xbox Series X of the over 100 games in the catalog. More details are available below the presentation video.

Yesterday evening, Catherine Gluckstein, VP and Head of Product of Xbox Cloud Gaming, has announced the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming via browser on Windows 10 PCs and Apple devices (smartphones and tablets) for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, within 22 countries, including Italy.

Subscribers can now access Xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari using a PC or mobile device to play the more than 100 games available on the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Furthermore, confirming Microsoft’s commitment to making the cloud gaming experience even more satisfying, Xbox has revealed that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now based on Xbox Series X hardware, allowing more and more gamers to experience faster load times, improved frame rates and a new generation of gaming. To ensure even lower latency, high-quality gaming experience across a wider range of devices, streaming will be at 1080p and up to 60fps. Coming soon, Xbox will continue to advance its innovation process and add more features for a better cloud gaming experience.

This announcement marks an important milestone on the Xbox journey of enabling all players to experience the Xbox signature experience first-hand.

For more information, you can visit the dedicated blog post on Xbox Wire.