Service Xbox Cloud Gaming use now Xbox Series X to run the games. This is confirmed by the official website, with an announcement that expresses the desire that all players can have the videogame experience they want at their fingertips, and the team’s job is to ensure that this is possible. everywhere.

The goal is to create a future where Xbox’s gaming legacy marries with the power of Azure, to achieve 3 billion potential gamers faithful all over the world, who can enjoy a unique and immersive experience. For this, starting today, Monday 28 June, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all users with the service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on PC with Windows 10 and mobile devices, in 22 countries around the world.

The Xbox experience, therefore, is being ported to the devices most used by gamers, as they are about 10 billion the currently active PCs, tablets, iOS and Android smartphones, on which it will be possible to use the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming data centers around the world have been upgraded with Xbox Series X hardware faster and more powerful, to ensure fast loading times, improved frame rates and a gaming experience worthy of the next generation. To provide the highest possible quality, streaming broadcasts will be a 1080p and will reach i 60 fps.

Xbox Cloud Gaming offers seamless play across all devices where it is available. By streaming games to a PC or mobile device, the game you are playing is played by the Xbox hardware in a Microsoft datacenter. You can play games, connect with friends and online saving the game data, and being able to easily pick up where you left off, since on any device the save will be the same.

About one in six players using Xbox Cloud Gaming uses custom touch controls. It is also possible to use compatible wireless controllers and accessories for mobile devices. The Xbox Team is taking increasingly decisive steps towards achieving its goal: to make video games accessible to everyone, everywhere, and to transform the gaming experience into a new generation adventure.