Amazon and Xbox revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) will come to Amazon Fire TV devices, which are the 2023 versions of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K. This is how its users will have more ways to play Xbox titles on other devices.

Starting in July 2024, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in more than 25 countries will be able to play from the Xbox app on such devices through Cloud Gaming.

Prices will start at $1,499 Mexican pesos and the idea is that this way of playing can expand further. According to Amazon and Xbox, this is an excellent portable, comfortable and low-cost option to enjoy video games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The only requirements to play this way are one of the Fire TV Stick models mentioned above, a wireless controller with Bluetooth, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

This way, players will have access to the latest titles, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, starfield and Forza Horizon 5like Fallout 76 and Fallout 4which allow you to experience the source of inspiration for the series of fallout from Amazon Prime Video.

However, when downloading the Xbox app to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), you need to make a few settings on your Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K to play.

Instructions for playing Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Fire TV Stick devices can be found below:

Simply install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

Not a member? Don’t worry. You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a small monthly price, or check out Fortnite without being a member.

Connect a wireless controller with Bluetooth. Controllers such as Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense or DualShock 4 are supported.

Start playing!

For more details consult this link.