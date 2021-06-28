Spain is one of the 22 countries that will be able to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming in various browsers.

The cloud of Microsoft takes a big step forward this week by bringing the cloud to Windows 10-powered PCs, as well as Apple phones and tablets – all of these devices They are now compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming (also known as xCloud) and in addition, the experience has been improved with the power of Xbox Series X. A series of very interesting novelties, which until now were restricted to a reduced list of users.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

As its managers explain in an official publication, the idea is that subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate —Remember, a service that combines Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold— can access its catalog of more than a hundred games constantly updated on these new devices. Doing so is as simple as typing xbox.com/play in a supported browser, namely Edge (Microsoft), Chrome (Google), or Safari (Apple).

Looking at that same page, we are talking about a feature in beta, so it is expected that the Redmond continue to add improvements over time. One of them, we said above, has to do with power: “to guarantee an experience with minimum latency and the highest quality on the widest variety of devices, we will broadcast to 1080p and up to 60 FPS“They explain. 4K resolution and 120 FPS may be off the plate, but next-gen games and reduced load times expected from XSX come in.”

The future of Xbox Game pass

As a reminder, we already know the list of games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in July on consoles, PC and mobile phones. Among them are some as fun as Gang Beasts or Bug Fables, which can be enjoyed from the cloud in 22 different countries, Spain among them. In the meantime, we continue to look forward to titles as powerful as Halo Infinite that will also be available on the service from day one.

More about: Xbox and Microsoft.