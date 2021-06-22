The awaited technological evolution of Xbox Cloud seems to be starting to mesh, with the reporting of first games in the Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming catalog that work on the new blade servers with Xbox Series X hardware.

The change was expected in these days, considering that a couple of weeks ago Microsoft had reported that the update of the datacenters with Series X hardware was almost complete, and it seems that the procedure is starting to bear fruit. .

The information is not yet official but comes from the insider Klobrille, which, however, testifies to the issue with a rather explicit screenshot and also seems to be confirmed by other users. For the moment, with the service still in beta, the server blade with Xbox Series X they are only used for a selection of games, among which the following were found: