Xbox Cloud and Xbox Game Pass are going to meet a notable expansion of the servicethrough an initiative that will include the next launch of a sort of TV dongle to access it directly without console and of app for Smart TVaccording to reports by Tom Warren.

The Verge reporter picked up today’s news about the launch of Fortnite playable for free on Xbox Cloud Gaming on all platforms, without a subscription, to report how this initiative has to do with the “Xbox Everywhere” program which would be underway within Microsoft, focusing on an exponential extension of services.

“I’m sure we’ll hear about it in the coming months,” Warren wrote, possibly referencing a possible presentation at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase set for June 12, 2022. “xCloud is gearing up for more markets, more games, and more. devices “. Among the latter there would be a “TV Puck”as defined by the journalist in question, or a sort of disc to be connected to the TV capable of direct access to games on the Xbox Cloud.

Basically, a sort of Chromecast or Fire Stick to connect directly to the TV, probably through HDMI, to play without having to use consoles or other devices, with a compatible controller. Within the initiative there would also be a possible app for Smart TV, similar to that of Google Stadia, which would also allow this direct access to the catalog of games on the Xbox Cloud directly from the TV.