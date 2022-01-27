Certain Affinity is working on aXbox exclusive in style Monster Hunter: according to two rather reliable sources, namely the journalists Jeff Grub and Jez Corden, according to which the code name of the project would be “Suerte”.

Support studio for leading productions such as Halo And call of Duty, Certain Affinity has been working on the game since the summer of 2020, with a reveal coming in the course of 2023 and the launch in 2024, although the timing could change based on the evolution of development.

According to the information revealed by Jez Corden, however, Certain Affinity would be currently engaged in the creation of a new mode for Halo Infinite, perhaps a variation on the theme of battle royale or something different.

Project Suerte in short, it should deliver an action RPG experience set in a fantasy world, full of huge monsters that we can hunt down to obtain resources with which to create weapons and armor.

According to Jez Corden, Microsoft intends to consolidate its relationship with Certain Affinity by giving the green light to the production of this new intellectual property. Meanwhile the team is hiring new staff.