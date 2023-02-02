It is clear that the series The Last of Us It is an unprecedented success, given that despite only having released three episodes, it is already on the lips of both game fans and those who have never played it. It has even been praised by the CEO of Xboxwho seeks that the program of Halo be as good as the one created by HBO.

This is what he mentioned Phil Spencer in a recent interview:

I want the best for everything we work on, including the Halo TV series. I think there are some differences there, but I don’t think the point of the question of: ‘Hey, Last of Us is out, setting an incredibly high bar. Should we aspire to reach the same bar with the work we do on television?’ Absolutely. I can say the same thing in video games.

Also, he mentions that many things around him inspire teams to be better:

Every time I play someone’s great title it inspires us to do our best work to hope that the next time we go out we’ll do it with our best creativity, our best ideas, and find people who either love to watch, in the case of the Halo TV show, or gaming, in the case of things like Hi-Fi Rush and the games coming out this year. We are inspired by the works around us, absolutely.

Remember that the series of The Last of Us Is available in HBO Max. For its part, the Halo can be seen in Paramount+.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Each one has its details, but TLOU could have taken on more importance because it has details that are very close to the games. Well, Halo is a totally alternate story.